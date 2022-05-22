Blues Goalie Jordan Binnington Reportedly Throws A Water Bottle At Nazem Kadri During Postgame Interview

St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington might be in some hot water with the NHL after his alleged actions Saturday night against the Avalanche.

Binnington had to leave the game during the 5-2 win for Colorado after colliding with Avalanche player Nazem Kadri, and he was apparently very upset after the game three loss in the series. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While Kadri was being interviewed following the big win, Binnington reportedly threw a water bottle at him. While you couldn’t see it on the screen, it was clear that something was going down.

You can watch the incident unfold below.

“Not sure if he just threw a water bottle at me” 😳 Nazem Kadri appears to have a water bottle thrown at him while discussing the collision with Binnington 🔎 pic.twitter.com/6XLbAdxEEm — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 22, 2022

The Athletic reporter Peter Baugh confirmed with multiple sources that Binnington was the person responsible for throwing the water bottle during the interview.

I’ve talked to two people who confirmed it was indeed Jordan Binnington who threw the water bottle at Nazem Kadri. https://t.co/QCBRoA9SZY — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) May 22, 2022

If you throw a water bottle at someone during a postgame interview, it’s an automatic reason to drop the gloves. I don’t care what happened on the ice.

If you have a problem, you settle it on the ice or you have one of your enforcers do it. What you don’t do is allegedly throw a water bottle at someone during an interview.

It’s an unbelievably weak move.

I can’t imagine thinking this was Nazem Kadri’s fault with all due respect pic.twitter.com/BywGDuOq61 — Spence (@Kadri4Kerfoot) May 22, 2022

The Avalanche and Blues will take the ice again Monday night at 9:30 EST and something tells me we’re going to see a bunch of fireworks! Welcome to the NHL and big boy hockey, gentlemen!