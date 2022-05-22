Editorial

Blues Goalie Jordan Binnington Reportedly Throws A Water Bottle At Nazem Kadri During Postgame Interview

Nazem Kadri (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/BR_OpenIce/status/1528210841383804929)

Nazem Kadri (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/BR_OpenIce/status/1528210841383804929)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington might be in some hot water with the NHL after his alleged actions Saturday night against the Avalanche.

Binnington had to leave the game during the 5-2 win for Colorado after colliding with Avalanche player Nazem Kadri, and he was apparently very upset after the game three loss in the series. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While Kadri was being interviewed following the big win, Binnington reportedly threw a water bottle at him. While you couldn’t see it on the screen, it was clear that something was going down.

You can watch the incident unfold below.

The Athletic reporter Peter Baugh confirmed with multiple sources that Binnington was the person responsible for throwing the water bottle during the interview.

If you throw a water bottle at someone during a postgame interview, it’s an automatic reason to drop the gloves. I don’t care what happened on the ice.

If you have a problem, you settle it on the ice or you have one of your enforcers do it. What you don’t do is allegedly throw a water bottle at someone during an interview.

It’s an unbelievably weak move.

The Avalanche and Blues will take the ice again Monday night at 9:30 EST and something tells me we’re going to see a bunch of fireworks! Welcome to the NHL and big boy hockey, gentlemen!