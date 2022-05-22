Pediatrician Arrested For Allegedly Hiring Hitman To Kill Ex-Husband

A pediatrician in Louisville, Kentucky, was arrested Thursday by the FBI for allegedly attempting to hire a hitman to kill her ex-husband.

Stephanie Russell allegedly contacted an individual May 15 to kill her ex-husband, according to a Department of Justice news release. The person she contacted was an FBI Undercover Employee.

JUST IN: Stephanie Russell allegedly agreed to pay a hitman, who was actually an undercover FBI agent, $7,000 in exchange for murdering her ex-husband. https://t.co/eoBC1UtdC1 — WHAS11 News (@WHAS11) May 20, 2022

Russell allegedly agreed to pay $7,000 for the person to kill her ex-husband, the news release says. She then placed $3,500 in a drop box outside her office and agreed to pay the rest once her ex-husband was murdered. (RELATED: Former Teacher Allegedly Paid Hitman Nearly $18,000 In Bitcoin To Assassinate His Wife)

Russell is charged with the use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire, according to the news release. She could face up to 10 years in federal prison if convicted.

Nancy Newman lived above the practice where Russell Worked, according to WHAS 11.

“It’s shocking, to say the least, and it’s very sad,” Newman said, reported WHAS 11. “Just because it’s very nice when you see a reputable establishment that has been around for several years; one that you can actually recommend to other people. I have several friends that bring their children here.”

Russell’s information on the website belonging to her employer, Norton Children’s, was taken down as of Sunday.