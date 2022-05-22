Mike Tyson Breaks His Silence On Plane Altercation, Says The Man Was ‘F**king With’ Him

Mike Tyson has broken his silence after he recently got into a physical altercation on a plane.

The legendary boxer went mega-viral after a video hit the web that showed him striking a man seated behind who was allegedly causing problems. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, he’s finally opened up about the situation, and he doesn’t have much sympathy for the guy he hit.

More Troubling Details Emerge After Mike Tyson Allegedly Punches A Man On A Plane https://t.co/p1KlrCaNwt — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 23, 2022

“He was f**king with me,” Tyson said during a recent episode of his podcast when discussing the altercation, according to TMZ. You can watch his full comments below.

As I’ve said before, it felt like the entire country sided with Mike Tyson after the altercation on the airplane. Flying is almost always an awful situation, and that’s why people get bombed at the bar beforehand.

If you’re the kind of guy who gets annoying and out of control on a plane and allegedly pushes a guy too far, I’m not going to feel sad when he punches you.

Now, do I condone violence on a plane? No, but I’m also not going to extend any sympathy to a guy who got jacked up because he allegedly pushed Mike Tyson too far.

If you play stupid games, you’re going to eventually win stupid prizes, and clearly, Tyson feels the same way.

Person Makes Insanely Stupid Decision Involving Mike Tyson. Does His Reaction Surprise You? https://t.co/0lIxtYfkcI — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 4, 2022

Let us know whose side you’re on in the comments below.