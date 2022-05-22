Russian Tanks Get Hammered By Ukrainian Artillery Strikes In Crazy Viral Video

Another wild video from the war in Ukraine has hit Twitter.

In a video tweeted by Rob Lee, a pair of Russian tanks were targeted and hammered by Ukrainian artillery, and the video is absolutely worth checking out.

Fire it up and give it a watch below.

Video showing two Russian T-72B3 tanks targeted by Ukrainian artillery, possibly with precision-guided rounds. Not sure of the date or location. (h/t @AbraxasSpa)https://t.co/YXFPYQ5zLV pic.twitter.com/MlmOrhNhew — Rob Lee (@RALee85) May 21, 2022

Once again, we have another insane war porn video of the Ukrainians fighting like absolute hell against the Russian invaders. At this point, I feel like we’ve just about seen it all.

We’ve seen helicopters go down, fierce fighting on the ground, tanks get rocked and everything in between.

More than anything, it just goes to show that the Ukrainians have no interest in giving up or surrendering to the Russians, and at this point, I’m not sure why they would.

It seems like the Ukrainians successfully held off the major Russian assault, and it’s now about getting the lines settled. To say they fought above their weight would be an understatement.

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest war videos out of Ukraine as we have them.