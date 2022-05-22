Tiger Woods Withdraws From PGA Championship After Poor Showing In Third Round

All-star golfer Tiger Woods withdrew from the PGA Championship after finishing 9-over-par 79 in his third round at the championship matchup Saturday.

At the end of his third round at the championship round at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Woods was tied for last place, according to the New York Post.

A statement from PGA of America President Jim Richerson, PGA on Tiger Woods. pic.twitter.com/1psYCC0qHT — PGA of America (@PGA) May 22, 2022

“I just didn’t play well,” Woods said after finishing his third round, according to The New York Post.

“I thought I hit a good tee shot down 2 and ended up in the water, and just never really got any kind of momentum on my side,” Woods reflected.

Woods finished his second round at the PGA Championship with a score of 1-over-par 69 on Friday, according to ESPN.

This was the second tournament the veteran golfer has participated in since his involvement in a roll-over single-car accident in February 2021, according to the New York Post. (RELATED: REPORT: Tiger Woods Thought He Was In Florida After Terrifying Roll-Over Car Crash)

The accident caused damage to Woods’ leg, foot and ankle, and he received surgery as a result of the crash, the Post continued.

Still, Woods was able to achieve the longest drive out of his threesome during his second round at the Tulsa golf course Friday:

Longest drive of the group: Tiger Woods.pic.twitter.com/XVM1LwU3SC — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 19, 2022

Woods’ lowest score ever was 59, according to Golf Monthly.