‘The Buck Stops In The Oval Office’: ABC Reporter Blames Biden For Formula Shortage

ABC News senior national correspondent Terry Moran blamed President Joe Biden for the formula shortage Sunday.

Speaking on “This Week,” host Martha Raddatz said “the White House said they had been working on this for months and months, but it didn’t appear that way since we got to such a crisis point.”

“It sure doesn’t,” Moran responded. “And the baby formula issue is shocking to Americans, it’s shocking. The political ramifications of it are profound. This can’t be our country, where babies are at risk of dying. I mean, if this goes on for a few more weeks it’s possible we’re going to lose someone in this country because of this.”

“The Biden administration knew about it in February,” he continued. “Whatever came afterwards, whatever the investigations determine, the buck stops in the Oval Office.” (RELATED: ”Soon’ Sounds Good If You Don’t Have A Baby Who’s Hungry’: Now Even MSNBC Is Grilling Biden Officials Over Formula Shortage)

The Biden administration knew about the baby formula shortage as early as February, director of the National Economic Council Brian Deese recently told CNN.

Manufacturer Abbott recalled powdered formula and subsequently closed its manufacturing facility in Michigan, leaving manufacturer Reckitt to up its production by more than 30%.

As of April 24, 40% of the top baby formula products at American retailers were out of stock, according to CBS News. Retailers have begun rationing the amount of formula customers can purchase in response.

Biden invoked the Defense Production Act (DPA) Wednesday amid the shortage, with the White House saying the DPA will “ensure that manufacturers have the necessary ingredients to make safe, healthy infant formula here at home.” The DPA gives the president significant control over domestic industries in case of a national emergency.