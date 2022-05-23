Airline Employee Gets Rocked During Brutal Fight In Crazy Viral Video

An airline employee got jacked up during a brutal brawl in a video making the rounds online.

In a viral video tweeted by Barstool Sports, an airline employee got into a physical altercation with a guy, and it didn’t end well at all for him. He got lit up and appeared to suffer a serious head injury. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the crazy situation unfold in the video below.

Airport security searching for these hands at the gate pic.twitter.com/wbriG16KVO — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 22, 2022

What an absolutely wild situation, and honestly, I don’t feel too terrible for anyone involved. While it’s impossible to know what started the situation, nobody seems innocent.

From the moment the camera started rolling, it appeared a lot of poor decisions had already been made.

Woman Gets Obliterated Attempting To Stop A Man Fleeing A Store In Crazy Video https://t.co/phcd3myJVZ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 22, 2022

Having said that, that airline employee had absolutely no idea what the hell hit him. He got lit up like it was going out of style, and then he got up like he wanted some more.

My man, look in the mirror! Your face just got rearranged and you’re bleeding from your head. Tap out from this one! It’s not worth it!

Massive Brawl Breaks Out On An Airplane In Disturbing Video https://t.co/ohpeKpu4Yv — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 6, 2022

Overall, it was a wild video, and it was another reminder that people need to learn to make much smarter decisions.