ANALYSIS: All The Times Joe Biden Appeared In Hunter’s Business Schemes

President Joe Biden has repeatedly shown up in his son Hunter Biden’s multi-million dollar foreign business schemes, appearing on the sidelines in meetings with China, Ukraine and Kazakhstan, despite saying he has “never” spoken to his son about his business affairs.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced an investigation into Hunter Biden’s financial dealings in 2020, including his finances with China, according to The Associated Press. Joe Biden has denied any conflict of interest in his son’s business dealings, saying in 2019 that he has “never spoken” to his son “about his overseas business dealings.”