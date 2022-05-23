Editorial

REPORT: Cleveland Browns Quarterback Baker Mayfield Won’t Attend OTAs

Jan 9, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) talks with FOX Sports sideline reporter Lindsay Czarniak before the game between the Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

The drama surrounding Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns has gotten worse!

Adam Schefter reported Monday that the former first overall pick won’t be at OTAs as the Browns continue to search for a team to take him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Once again, the drama between the Browns and Mayfield seems to be getting worse. Now, it’s worth noting that there’s no upside to Mayfield attending OTAs.

His time as the face of the franchise is over, and putting him on the field is only going to be a distraction for everyone involved.

Having said that, this situation should never have gotten to this point. The Browns should have already moved Mayfield, and the fact they haven’t is kind of stunning.

Look, they have no real leverage in this situation. With Deshaun Watson on the roster, everyone knows the Browns need to trade him. That means you’re not getting a high pick.

So, the Browns just just take a fifth rounder and move on. Keeping him on the roster is a disaster for everyone involved.

I truly can’t wait to see what development fans get next!