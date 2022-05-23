REPORT: Cleveland Browns Quarterback Baker Mayfield Won’t Attend OTAs

The drama surrounding Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns has gotten worse!

Adam Schefter reported Monday that the former first overall pick won't be at OTAs as the Browns continue to search for a team to take him.

Cleveland QB Baker Mayfield will not be attending the Browns’ voluntary OTA’s that open Tuesday, as expected. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 23, 2022

Once again, the drama between the Browns and Mayfield seems to be getting worse. Now, it’s worth noting that there’s no upside to Mayfield attending OTAs.

His time as the face of the franchise is over, and putting him on the field is only going to be a distraction for everyone involved.

Baker Mayfield’s Status In The NFL Hits An Embarrassing New Low https://t.co/OEUCzygkU2 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 18, 2022

Having said that, this situation should never have gotten to this point. The Browns should have already moved Mayfield, and the fact they haven’t is kind of stunning.

Look, they have no real leverage in this situation. With Deshaun Watson on the roster, everyone knows the Browns need to trade him. That means you’re not getting a high pick.

So, the Browns just just take a fifth rounder and move on. Keeping him on the roster is a disaster for everyone involved.

New Report Shines A Humiliating Light On Baker Mayfield’s Collapse With The Browns https://t.co/gw68eWV0hi — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 11, 2022

I truly can’t wait to see what development fans get next!