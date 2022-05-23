Editorial

Former Delta Force Operators Share Wild Stories About Getting Pinned Down And Shooting ‘Motherf**kers’

Delta Force (Credit: David Hookstead and Bob Keller)

David Hookstead
Guys in Delta Force have seen some insane combat.

During my interview with former Delta Force operators Bob Keller, Nate Dudley and Brian Gilligan, they shared some stories about close calls, getting pinned down and opening up on some terrorists in a cave.

Just how wild did things get? As Keller said, “I was on top of the cave. So, as they were coming out, I’m shooting at them basically upside down on the motherf**kers.” If that comment doesn’t make you interested, nothing will. You can fire up their comments below!

Are these dudes badass or are these dudes badass? I know I’ve said it before, but I’m going to say it again. We’re damn lucky guys like them exist and are fighting for the good guys.

Trust me, you don’t want to be on the business end of their weapons. That’s simply a fact, and you’re a grade-A moron if you disagree.

Make sure to keep checking back for more clips from the epic interview as we have them!