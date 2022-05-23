Fishermen Catch A Marlin Weighing Nearly 1,400 Pounds In Incredible Viral Photo

Some fishermen managed to haul in one of the biggest marlins ever seen.

In an Instagram post shared by @ryanwilliamsonmarlincharters, a group of fishermen from South Africa managed to haul in a marlin off the coast of Cape Verde that weighed 1,370 pounds, according to BroBible. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The caption on the incredible photo reads:

Smoker, Cape Verde, fantastic 6 days fishing with SA boys, Ben Vorster, Gerhardt Vorster and Michiel Ross. Going 14 for 18 on blue marlin. On the last day fishing, Ben Vorster hooked into this monster, after 30min had her boats side, 20min later she was aboard the Smoker. Pulled the scale down to 1370lb, second biggest Atlantic blue marlin!

You can check out the beast of a fish in the post below.

In terms of fishing porn and great photos of creatures in the ocean, good look finding something much better than this picture. I’m pretty sure you’re going to have a tough time.

While I generally hate stuff in the ocean, there’s no question at all that the photo above is incredible.

Imagine hauling in a creature that size. I can only imagine the kind of fight that was put up between the fishermen and the marlin they were trying to capture.

That’s the kind of story that you tell for years and years to come. Hell, you might never have to buy a beer again depending on where you find yourself.

Props to these dudes for getting an all-time great fishing story. You love to see dudes just being guys!