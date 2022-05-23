Gunman Walks Up To, Kills Goldman Sachs Employee On Train In What Witnesses Described As Unprovoked Attack

The gunman that allegedly walked up to and fatally shot a Goldman Sachs employee on a Manhattan-bound subway train Sunday is still on the loose, the New York Police Department (NYPD) stated Monday.

“We need all eyes on this. @NYPDDetectives need your help identifying & locating this man who is wanted for homicide in the tragic, senseless shooting of a man on a ‘Q’ train that was approaching the Canal/Centre St. station on Sunday,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell tweeted Monday alongside pictures of the suspect.

🚨We need all eyes on this.@NYPDDetectives need your help identifying & locating this man who is wanted for homicide in the tragic, senseless shooting of a man on a “Q” train that was approaching the Canal/Centre St. station on Sunday. Call @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS with info. pic.twitter.com/pyHw4XYF97 — Commissioner Sewell (@NYPDPC) May 23, 2022

The photos show the suspect wearing white shoes, light pants, a black hoodie, a red shirt and a blue mask.

Forty-eight-year-old Daniel Enriquez, the victim of the fatal shooting, joined the Goldman Sachs’ Global Investment Research division in 2013, according to CNBC.

“According to witnesses, the suspect was walking back and forth in the same train car and, without provocation, pulled out a gun and fired at the victim at close range as the trains [were] crossing the Manhattan Bridge,” NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey said at a press briefing, according to the New York Post.

A witness pulled the emergency brakes, and the operator of the train tried to revive Enriquez after he was shot, according to the outlet.

He was then taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Shooting At Louisiana High School Graduation Injures Three)

“Daniel Enriquez was a dedicated and beloved member of the Goldman Sachs family for nine years,” Goldman Sachs Chairman and CEO David Solomon said in a statement, according to CNBC. “He worked diligently to support our Macro Research team in New York and epitomized our culture of collaboration and excellence. We are devastated by this senseless tragedy and our deepest sympathies are with Dan’s family at this difficult time.”