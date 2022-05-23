House Ethics Committee Announces Investigation Into Madison Cawthorn Over Alleged Insider Trading, Claims Of ‘Improper’ Sexual Relationship With Staffer

The House Ethics Committee announced Monday that they are investigating Republican North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn over alleged insider trading of Cryptocurrency and an alleged “improper” sexual relationship with a member of his Congressional staff.

The Committee released a statement, saying they are looking to see if Cawthorn “promoted a cryptocurrency in which he may have had an undisclosed financial interest” and if he “engaged in an improper relationship with an individual employed on his congressional staff.” The investigation comes less than one week after Cawthorn conceded defeat in his Republican primary.

“In accordance with House Rule XI, clause 3, and Committee Rules 10(a)(2) and 18, the Committee unanimously voted on May 11, 2022, to establish an Investigative Subcommittee. Pursuant to the Committee’s action, the Investigative Subcommittee shall have jurisdiction to determine whether Representative Madison Cawthorn may have: improperly promoted a cryptocurrency in which he may have had an undisclosed financial interest, and engaged in an improper relationship with an individual employed on his congressional staff,” the committee press release states. (RELATED: Madison Cawthorn Claims Government Leaders Invited Him To An Orgy)

“The Honorable Veronica Escobar will serve as Chair of the Investigative Subcommittee, and the Honorable Michael Guest will serve as the Ranking Member. The other two members of the Investigative Subcommittee are the Honorable Lisa Blunt Rochester and the Honorable Michelle Fischbach,” the press release continues. (RELATED: Madison Cawthorn Concedes Primary Against GOP State Sen. Chuck Edwards)

READ THE RELEASE FROM THE COMMITTEE HERE:

(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — CAWTHORN Press Release (3) by Henry Rodgers on Scribd

The Daily Caller contacted Cawthorn’s office about the investigation to which Cawthorn’s Chief of Staff Blake Harp said: “We welcome the opportunity to prove that Congressman Cawthorn not only committed no wrongdoing, but also that he was falsely accused by partisan adversaries for political gain. This inquiry is a formality. Our office isn’t deterred in the slightest from completing the job the patriots of Western North Carolina sent us to Washington to accomplish.”