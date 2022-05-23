Jason Momoa Suffers Apparent Head Injury

Jason Momoa caused a stir online Sunday after posting an image of himself undergoing MRI testing for an apparent head injury.

Momoa has been filming scenes in Rome for the upcoming movie “Fast X,” the tenth main installment in the Fast & Furious series. His fans were shocked when he posted images of himself wearing nothing but a pair of jogging pants and an elaborate head brace, as he appeared set to undergo MRI testing to assess an apparent injury.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies)

Momoa kept his messaging light and positive as he addressed the image in his Instagram caption.

“You got to break some eggs to make an omelette. aloha j. thankful for my ohana and friends,” Momoa wrote.

It’s not entirely clear how he suffered this apparent injury or how bad of a hit he took to the head, but the fact that he was in good spirits and able to post about this on social media was reassuring to fans.

His post garnered well over 100,000 “likes” and generated a lot of love and support in general from Momoa’s adoring fans.

“Oh no! You alright dude?” actor Pablo Schreiber responded. Actress Octavia Spencer showed her support with a series of high-five emojis. (RELATED: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Announces Split With Famous Wife After 17-Year Relationship)

Jason Momoa sparks concern while getting MRI scan on mystery head injury https://t.co/wQjb2R8CEz — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) May 23, 2022

Momoa’s photo also garnered the attention of actress Gal Gadot, who responded affectionately by writing, “Oh no! (red heart emoji)”

Sending wishes for a speedy recovery!