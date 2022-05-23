Kanye West Partners With McDonald’s

Kanye West must be “Lovin’ It” as he reemerged Monday on social media to reveal his partnership with McDonald’s on a hot new project.

A singular image of a McDonald’s food package has been posted on West’s Instagram page, and it garnered over 700,000 views in under an hour. “Ye teams up with legendary Muji industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa to reimagine McDonald’s packaging,” is the caption posted next to the image. West, also known by the name ‘Ye’, has 16 million followers tuned in and ready to hear more about his latest business venture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

There’s no official word out as to whether this is the final design, but from what fans can see on his social media so far, the package design seems minimalistic, which is aligned with West’s overall style in his fashion endeavors. West has successfully designed many things, but food packaging would be a new adventure for the business mogul.

Further teasing his fans, West’s Instagram story revealed the caption “Next week it’s the fries,” a throw-back nod to West’s lyrics from his 2005 hit single “Gold Digger,” in which he raps, “He got that ambition, baby, look at his eyes. This week he moppin’ floors, next week it’s the fries.” (RELATED: Kanye West Buries Claymation Pete Davidson In Strange New Video)

West’s Instagram story was accompanied by a photograph of a McDonald’s sandwich, enticing fans to tune in for more updates, as there was very little revealed in the way of tangible information pertaining to the upcoming project.

This tantalizing post marks a welcome return for the rapper after he was booted from Instagram in March for inappropriately using the platform. He was heavily scrutinized for publicly attacking Pete Davidson, who is famously dating West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and for putting up racially charged messages that were directed at Trevor Noah