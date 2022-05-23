Mike Pence To Appear Alongside Georgia Governor Brian Kemp Ahead Of Primary

Former Vice President Mike Pence will give a speech Monday at a rally with Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, in what represents the boldest sign yet of potential 2024 plans.

Since leaving office, Pence has been slowly edging away from his relationship with former President Donald Trump and has been eyeing a 2024 run regardless of what Trump ultimately chooses to do, according to The New York Times.

In 2021, the former vice president declared that he “will always be proud” that they certified the election on Jan. 6 after a riot at the U.S. Capitol derailed the process.

“The truth is, there is almost no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president,” Pence said at the time, offering up a quiet hit against Trump.

Pence also noted in a February 2022 speech that he “had no right to overturn the election” – pushing back on the former president’s claims that Pence could have rejected the Electoral College votes.

The former vice president’s decision to appear with Kemp on Monday, the night before Georgia’s high-stakes primary, is notable because Kemp has often been the target of Trump’s ire for opposing his push to overturn the election results.