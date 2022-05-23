Editorial

Steve Spurrier Weighs In On The Nick Saban/Jimbo Fisher Feud, Asks If Saban Said Anything ‘That Wasn’t True’

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

It sounds like Steve Spurrier is on Nick Saban’s side in his spat with Jimbo Fisher.

The legendary Alabama coach and seven-time national champion has been openly feuding with Texas A&M after he alleged the Aggies bought their recruiting class. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

His comments caused Fisher to hold a bizarre press conference where he unloaded on his former boss. It’s been the biggest war in college football in a long time.

When discussing the situation, the legendary former Florida and South Carolina coach told DawgNation.com, “I don’t know why (Fisher) is mad at Saban. Did Saban say something that wasn’t true?”

This more or less sums up my feelings on the situation. I don’t think there’s a single person who can say with a straight face that Saban was wrong with his comments about A&M.

Should he have made them? Well, that’s a different question, but in terms of whether or not he was correct, I don’t think anyone thinks Saban was wrong.

Do we really think a bunch of high school stars chose to play for Texas A&M and there was no NIL money involved at all? Yeah, I’m pretty open minded but that’s just a bridge too far.

