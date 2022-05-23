Steve Spurrier Weighs In On The Nick Saban/Jimbo Fisher Feud, Asks If Saban Said Anything ‘That Wasn’t True’

It sounds like Steve Spurrier is on Nick Saban’s side in his spat with Jimbo Fisher.

The legendary Alabama coach and seven-time national champion has been openly feuding with Texas A&M after he alleged the Aggies bought their recruiting class.

Nick Saban Nukes Texas A&M’s Football Team In Brutal Fashion https://t.co/09OIeBDgOt — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 19, 2022

His comments caused Fisher to hold a bizarre press conference where he unloaded on his former boss. It’s been the biggest war in college football in a long time.

THE WAR IS ON: Jimbo Fisher Fires Back At Nick Saban’s ‘Despicable’ Comments https://t.co/KrUKK8sOky — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 19, 2022

When discussing the situation, the legendary former Florida and South Carolina coach told DawgNation.com, “I don’t know why (Fisher) is mad at Saban. Did Saban say something that wasn’t true?”

Jimbo Fisher taking a blow torch to Nick Saban. I’ve never seen anything like this in college football. Not in public, anyway. This is deeply personal: pic.twitter.com/JDbPQQhAB3 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 19, 2022

This more or less sums up my feelings on the situation. I don’t think there’s a single person who can say with a straight face that Saban was wrong with his comments about A&M.

Should he have made them? Well, that’s a different question, but in terms of whether or not he was correct, I don’t think anyone thinks Saban was wrong.

Do we really think a bunch of high school stars chose to play for Texas A&M and there was no NIL money involved at all? Yeah, I’m pretty open minded but that’s just a bridge too far.

This Nick Saban vs. Jimbo Fisher war is absolutely wild. Saban points out Texas A&M bought players, Fisher fires back that Saban might have skeletons in the closest and all bets are now off. This is the coolest offseason college football drama in YEARS! — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 19, 2022

