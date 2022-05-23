Old Video Of Jimbo Fisher Praising Nick Saban As ‘Amazing’ Resurfaces

Jimbo Fisher used to be a huge fan of Alabama coach Nick Saban.

The Texas A&M coach and Saban have been feuding in a huge way ever since the latter claimed the Aggies bought their latest recruiting class. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Nick Saban Nukes Texas A&M’s Football Team In Brutal Fashion https://t.co/09OIeBDgOt — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 19, 2022

In response, Fisher cut loose during a press conference and painted Saban as some awful guy. However, it wasn’t that long ago that he couldn’t stop praising Saban.

THE WAR IS ON: Jimbo Fisher Fires Back At Nick Saban’s ‘Despicable’ Comments https://t.co/KrUKK8sOky — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 19, 2022

In an old video tweeted by Ryan C. Fowler, Fisher was addressing the media as he waited for Saban to congratulate him after the 2018 title game against Georgia, and he couldn’t have poured it on any thicker as he called the seven-time national champion “amazing” and other things!

“Nick is a super guy, great personality and he’s very flexible. He’s flexible for the right reasons and he puts a lot of deep thought into what he does,” Fisher told the media following the 2018 national title game.

You can watch the video of him profusely praising his former boss below.

Went through some old photos and an interview, did you know Jimbo Fisher waited over 1 hour outside of Alabama’s locker room to congratulate Nick Saban after he won the National Championship vs. UGA in 2018? Here is the video that goes against many of things Fisher said (Thread) pic.twitter.com/lMfICMfGFL — Ryan C. Fowler (@RyanCFowler) May 23, 2022

Well, it sure is funny how quickly the times have changed! It almost makes you wonder how much of Fisher’s rant was genuine and how much was complete nonsense.

Does that sound like a guy who truly hates Saban? The answer is no. It sounds like a guy who is in absolute awe of his former boss.

Jimbo Fisher taking a blow torch to Nick Saban. I’ve never seen anything like this in college football. Not in public, anyway. This is deeply personal: pic.twitter.com/JDbPQQhAB3 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 19, 2022

Fisher somehow went from “super guy” to “despicable” and a narcissist in just a few short years! It sure is funny how life works, right?

This Nick Saban vs. Jimbo Fisher war is absolutely wild. Saban points out Texas A&M bought players, Fisher fires back that Saban might have skeletons in the closest and all bets are now off. This is the coolest offseason college football drama in YEARS! — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 19, 2022

Fisher should just focus on making Texas A&M a legit contender instead of arguing with his former boss, especially with videos like this one floating around.