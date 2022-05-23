Editorial

Old Video Of Jimbo Fisher Praising Nick Saban As ‘Amazing’ Resurfaces

Jimbo Fisher (Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters and Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/RyanCFowler/status/1528559238129278976)

Jimbo Fisher (Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters and Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/RyanCFowler/status/1528559238129278976)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Jimbo Fisher used to be a huge fan of Alabama coach Nick Saban.

The Texas A&M coach and Saban have been feuding in a huge way ever since the latter claimed the Aggies bought their latest recruiting class. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In response, Fisher cut loose during a press conference and painted Saban as some awful guy. However, it wasn’t that long ago that he couldn’t stop praising Saban.

In an old video tweeted by Ryan C. Fowler, Fisher was addressing the media as he waited for Saban to congratulate him after the 2018 title game against Georgia, and he couldn’t have poured it on any thicker as he called the seven-time national champion “amazing” and other things!

“Nick is a super guy, great personality and he’s very flexible. He’s flexible for the right reasons and he puts a lot of deep thought into what he does,” Fisher told the media following the 2018 national title game.

You can watch the video of him profusely praising his former boss below.

Well, it sure is funny how quickly the times have changed! It almost makes you wonder how much of Fisher’s rant was genuine and how much was complete nonsense.

Does that sound like a guy who truly hates Saban? The answer is no. It sounds like a guy who is in absolute awe of his former boss.

Fisher somehow went from “super guy” to “despicable” and a narcissist in just a few short years! It sure is funny how life works, right?

Fisher should just focus on making Texas A&M a legit contender instead of arguing with his former boss, especially with videos like this one floating around.