REPORT: Dwayne Haskins Had A BAC Of .24 And Ketamine In His System When He Died

More tragic details have come out about Dwayne Haskins’ death.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was killed in early April in Florida after being struck by multiple vehicles in the early April 9th morning hours as he was in the road. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, some details from the investigation are out.

‘What The F*ck’: Horrifying 911 Audio Released From NFL Quarterback’s Tragic Death https://t.co/ZYd39OKRZB — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 21, 2022

The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office investigation report indicates the former Ohio State star had a BAC of .24 and ketamine in his system at the time of his death, according to TMZ.

It’s believed that Haskins spent the day training before going to a club. He was 24 at the time of his death.

More Tragic Details Emerge About NFL Quarterback Killed In Florida https://t.co/mArOeikM7P — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 22, 2022

This is obviously an incredibly tragic and heartbreaking situation. Haskins was only 24 years old when his life met a truly horrific end in the early morning hours on a road in Florida.

He should have had years of success ahead of him.

Dwayne Haskins’ death is a heartbreaking reminder that life is very fragile. Also, some of the reactions to the QB’s death were APPALLING. If you’re tweeting/talking about his struggles on the field after his death, you need to put your phone down. pic.twitter.com/ZcMjPC2fWx — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 11, 2022

Instead, it’s all over at the age of 24, and it’s now been reported that he was heavily under the influence of substances at the time of his death.

It’s downright tragic.

NFL Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Dead At 24 https://t.co/GcXC0Pk1iP — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 9, 2022

Always remember that it doesn’t take much for your life to fall apart. Our thoughts and prayers are with Haskins’ family and friends during this brutal time.