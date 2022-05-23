Editorial

REPORT: Dwayne Haskins Had A BAC Of .24 And Ketamine In His System When He Died

Aug 12, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins (3) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
More tragic details have come out about Dwayne Haskins’ death.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was killed in early April in Florida after being struck by multiple vehicles in the early April 9th morning hours as he was in the road. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, some details from the investigation are out.

The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office investigation report indicates the former Ohio State star had a BAC of .24 and ketamine in his system at the time of his death, according to TMZ.

It’s believed that Haskins spent the day training before going to a club. He was 24 at the time of his death.

This is obviously an incredibly tragic and heartbreaking situation. Haskins was only 24 years old when his life met a truly horrific end in the early morning hours on a road in Florida.

He should have had years of success ahead of him.

Instead, it’s all over at the age of 24, and it’s now been reported that he was heavily under the influence of substances at the time of his death.

It’s downright tragic.

Always remember that it doesn’t take much for your life to fall apart. Our thoughts and prayers are with Haskins’ family and friends during this brutal time.