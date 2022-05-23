Russian Truck Gets Blown To Pieces In Violent Viral War Video

Another crazy video from the war in Ukraine has hit the web.

In a video tweeted by Rob Lee, a Russian truck got absolutely blown to pieces by a Ukrainian strike, and the video is nothing short of mind-boggling. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. It will definitely be among the craziest things you see all day.

Video from Ukraine’s 30th Mechanized Brigade of strikes on two Russian Ural trucks.https://t.co/yXW1Lu63Wj pic.twitter.com/x2xjdkE0sT — Rob Lee (@RALee85) May 23, 2022

That truck exploding at roughly the 1:12 mark is without a doubt one of the most insane explosions I’ve seen in a long time. The entire screen was lit up by the fireball.

I don’t know exactly what kind of ordinance hit the truck, but whatever it was, it clearly packed a huge punch because that truck got rocked.

War is hell, and, while a lot of people don’t realize that, it’s definitely true.

Insane Video Shows Fierce Fighting In Ukraine https://t.co/q5wL2BfwB9 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 23, 2022

Is it just me or are we getting more and more of these videos? It seems like we have a new video out of Ukraine at least once a day and sometimes even more.

Insane Video Shows Brutal Fighting On The Ground In Ukraine https://t.co/sIkI4Vw9Br — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 19, 2022

Trust me, I’m not going to stop watching them, and you should also keep checking back for the latest war videos as we have them!