REPORT: Sophia Bush’s Alleged Stalker Finally Arrested, Held On $50,000 Bail

Jhoseplyn Coreaarguello, 36, was arrested in May for allegedly stalking actress Sophia Bush, 39.

Coreaarguello was arrested after repeatedly showing up at Bush’s home uninvited as well as leaving gifts and flowers for the actress, law enforcement said according to TMZ. She reportedly followed Bush to several different locations, including restaurants where Bush was dining, TMZ continued.

Coreaarguello was sending “aggressive Instagram messages” to Bush, which is what finally pushed her behavior over the legal line, sources reportedly told TMZ. A Los Angeles city attorney reportedly charged her with one count of misdemeanor stalking, which carries up to a year in county jail should she be found guilty and convicted, the outlet noted.

Coreearguello is reportedly still in custody and is being held on $50,000 bail, TMZ reported. It is unclear whether she will be released, and no one from Bush’s team has responded to comment, the outlet noted.

In 2014, Bush took to social media to let her fans know that she had been “harassed to the point of sheer horror by an online stalker,” CBS News reported at the time. (RELATED: Police Arrest Three People For Allegedly Spying On Congressional Candidate, US Olympian For China)

“This person has taken to harassing and bullying many of my followers as well. And tonight I finally said f*** this s***. This is what I posted to twitter. The photograph is a tiny sampling of over 500 screenshots I’ve taken in the last three months. And I’m sharing it here to make something very clear. This kind of behavior does. Not. Fly. You do not have permission to hide. Not anymore: This has gotten beyond out of hand. Obsessive. Violent. And legally punishable,” wrote at the time, according to CBS.

It is unclear whether the stalker from 2014 is the same person as Coreearguello. Coreearguello was described as an “obsessed fan,” by outlets such as Inside Nova.