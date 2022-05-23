State Farm Denies Agents Donated LGBT Books To Classrooms, Despite Leaked Emails Encouraging Agents To Do So

State Farm encouraged its Florida insurance agents to donate books on gender ideology to children as young as 5 years old, according to leaked emails obtained by Consumers’ Research. A spokesperson for State Farm denied to the Daily Caller that agents donated LGBTQ books directly to schools.

State Farm’s Corporate Responsibility Analyst Jose Soto sent an email to employees on Jan. 18 announcing the company’s partnership with The GenderCool Project, according to emails obtained by Consumers’ Research. The email encouraged six Florida agents to join the project and donate books on gender ideology to children as young as 5 years old.

“State Farm is partnering with The GenderCool Project to help diversify classroom, community center and library bookshelves with a collection of books to help bring clarity and understanding to the national conversation about Being Transgender, Inclusive and Non-Binary,” the email reads. “The project’s goal is to increase representation of LGBTQ+ books and support our communities in having challenging, important and empowering conversations with children Age 5+.”

🚨 Emails leaked to @ConsumersFirst from concerned @StateFarm employees show the company engaged in the woke indoctrination of kids age 5+. State Farm partnered with The GenderCool Project — which aims to have conversations with children about being Transgender and Non-Binary. pic.twitter.com/MYcZSW8Yp1 — Will Hild (@WillHild) May 23, 2022

State Farm encouraged agents to donate The GenderCool Project’s three-book bundle including books titled, “A Kids Book About Being Transgender,” “A Kids Book About Being Inclusive,” and “A Kids Book About Being Non-Binary,” according to the email. (RELATED: New York’s Department Of Education Recommends School Children Read Books On Transgenderism, Racism And Liz Warren)

A spokesperson for State Farm told the Daily Caller that participation in the program is “strictly voluntary” and claims that agents were told not to share the three-book bundle with schools.

“Our participation in this program evolved quickly, and the decision was made several months ago for participants not to share resources with schools,” a State Farms spokesperson said.

A post from a school in Tacoma, Washington, seemingly debunks State Farm’s denial that books were not donated to schools. Seabury School, a private school, posted to Facebook thanking The GenderCool Project and its partnership with State Farm for delivering the books.

Will Hild, the executive director for Consumers’ Research, called State Farm’s advocacy “shameless.”

“This gross and blatant attempt to indoctrinate our children by State Farm is shameless. Why would an insurance agency like State Farm, a company founded on family values that touts being a good neighbor when you need it, try to encourage five-year-old children to question their gender?” Hild said. “If companies are going to put woke politics above their consumer, consider them warned. Telling Americans how to behave and using kindergartners as pawns in a political game is disgusting.”

State Farm sent the Daily Caller a separate statement claiming that the organization does not support teaching about gender and identity in schools and no longer supports The GenderCool Project’s goal of distributing books to schools.

“Conversations about gender and identity should happen at home with parents. We don’t support required curriculum in schools on this topic. We support organizations providing resources for parents to have these conversations, the statement read in part.”

“We no longer support the program allowing for distribution of books in schools. We will continue to explore how we can support organizations that provide tools and resources that align with our commitment to diversity and inclusion, the statement continued.”

This article has been updated to include additional comments from State Farm.