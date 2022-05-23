‘The Future Is Built By Us’: Klaus Schwab Lays Out Vision For A New World Order

Klaus Schwab, founder and chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), addressed more than 2,500 business, political and media elites at WEF’s Annual Summit in Davos, Switzerland on Monday.

“The future is not just happening. The future is built by us, by a powerful community such as you here in this room,” Schwab told his audience. “We have the means to improve the state of the world,” he added.

Global leaders are assembling for the Summit this week to discuss the theme, “History at a Turning Point: Government Policies and Business Strategies.”

“The meeting is the starting point for a new era of global responsibility and cooperation,” the World Economic Forum’s website wrote. “The moment demands it.”

Schwab assured the summit attendees they had the power to take control of the future and change the world.

There’s a bizarre mythology and caste system about the whole badge thing. This Reuters infographic demystifies it. The white badges with blue lines are the true Davos elites. But remember, Chrystia Freeland started out as an orange badger and now sits on the WEF board. pic.twitter.com/JnBdPR4B5Q — Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) May 22, 2022

Schwab went on to outline what he viewed as two conditions for such an improvement to occur. The first condition relied on his vision of global leaders as “stakeholders” of the future.

“The first [condition] is that we act all as stakeholders of larger communities,” Schwab said, “That’s what we call ‘stakeholder responsibility.'” (RELATED: Biden Warns World Economic Forum: ‘Biggest Threat’ Is ‘Collapse’ Of ‘Liberal, International Order’ [VIDEO])

The second condition, Schwab said, was collaboration within the “community” of global leaders.

Klaus Schwab latest speech … This guy gives me the creeps pic.twitter.com/SOqbXxWBH7 — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) May 23, 2022

“This is the reason why you find many opportunities here within the meeting to engage in action and impact-oriented initiatives. To make progress into specific issues on the global agenda,” Schwab continued.

The World Economic Forum’s Annual Summit runs from Sunday to Thursday and will feature discussions among political and business elites on how to, “tackle global issues and find solutions to the world’s most urgent challenges including the ongoing global pandemic, the war in Ukraine, geo-economic shocks and climate change.”