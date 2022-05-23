‘The Worst State…To Live’: Stacey Abrams Destroys Georgia Despite Owning Multiple Homes There

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said that Georgia is “the worst state in the country to live” during a speech Saturday.

Abrams told an audience at the Gwinnett Democrats’ Bluetopia Gala in Norcross that she was “running for governor because I know that we have to have a conversation about who we are in this state and what we want for each other and from each other,” according to audio obtained and shared by the Gwinnett Daily Post. Abrams went on to say that she’s “tired of hearing about how we’re the best state in the country to do business when we are the worst state in the country to live.”

Abrams note that she was talking about improvements that were required for mental health and incarceration, Fox News noted. “Let me contextualize: when you’re No. 48 for mental health, when you’re No. 1 for maternal mortality, when you have an incarceration rate that’s on the rise and wages that are on the decline, then you are not the No. 1 place to live,” Abrams said, according to Gwinnett Daily Post.

Despite her negative comments on her home state, Abrams owns at least two homes in Georgia, Fox News continued. (RELATED: Georgia Senate Democrats Who Voted Against School Choice Bill Sent Their Kids To Private Schools)

She continued by posting further negative comments on Twitter about George and here opponent, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

“GA may be #1 place for biz, but we’re #48 in mental health, #2 in uninsured. #1 in maternal mortality & new HIV cases, #9 in gun violence. For too many, Kemp’s Georgia doesn’t include them. Why? Because #KempDoesntCare. As Governor, I’ll lead #OneGeorgia that’s #1 for all of us.” She said.

Kemp responded to Abram’s tweet, writing “Georgia is the best state to live, work, and raise a family.”