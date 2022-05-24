‘Absolutely False’: Biden Energy Secretary Denies Claim That Record Fuel Prices Are Intentional Move Towards Green Energy

Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm denied record fuel prices were an intentional move to transition towards green energy at a petroleum plant Tuesday in Louisiana.

“You hear time and time again from folks on the right saying the price of gas today is almost intentional to try and get people to move towards electric vehicles, I’d just like to get your response to that,” said an off-camera reporter to Granholm in a video posted to Twitter by The Hill.

“That is absolutely false. The price is on the global market, as you heard me tell you what the price per gallon that people across the world are paying. Oil is traded globally,” Granholm replied. “We do want to see a movement toward electrification of transportation, but we know that people aren’t in a position, many people are not in a position to buy an electric vehicle today.” (RELATED: ‘Same Old D.C. B.S.’: Energy Secretary Denies Reopening Keystone Pipeline Would Lower Oil And Gas Prices)

The energy secretary then said that President Biden’s goal is lowering the consumer price for an electric vehicle by incentivizing tax credits of around $10,000 per car, Fox 8 reported.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm Visits La. and Discusses Oil Industry, and Wind Power https://t.co/yCFyOo9fta — FOX 8 New Orleans (@FOX8NOLA) May 25, 2022

Granholm’s statement appeared to contradict Biden’s comments at Monday’s press conference in Japan with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The president said the United States was going through an incredible transition away from fossil fuels.

“We’re going through an incredible transition that is taking place that God willing when it’s over we’ll be stronger, and the world will be stronger and less reliant on fossil fuels when this is over.”

Last week the Biden administration canceled the three remaining offshore oil and gas lease sales including the Cook Inlet in Alaska, and two in the Gulf of Mexico reportedly due to factors including conflicting court rulings.

The average pump price nationwide has surged to $4.59 per gallon of regular gasoline compared to $4.11 in April, according to AAA.