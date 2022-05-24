REPORT: Alec Baldwin Reacts To Airport Fight Video, Says ‘People Come To Work With An Expectation Of Safety’

Alec Baldwin reportedly thinks people expect to be safe at work.

The Shade Room posted a screenshot of the actor reacting to the mega-viral airport brawl involving former NFL player Brendan Langley, according to TMZ, and his comment must be seen to be believed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“The other guy, with his big mouth, is guilty of workplace abuse, where people come to work with an expectation of safety, even civility,” Baldwin wrote in reaction to the video. You can see the screenshot below.

Of all the people who might not want to weigh in on the expectation of safety, Alec Baldwin is right at the top of the list. The man allegedly shot and killed his co-worker Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Rust” by accident.

Again, it was without question an accident, and an incredibly tragic one at that. However, that doesn’t mean he shouldn’t face scrutiny.

That’s even more true when he starts talking about how people at work expect to be safe. He allegedly shot and killed a woman on the set of a film!

Having live ammo in a firearm is arguably the least safe thing you could ever do, but he’s now lecturing people over an airport brawl video.

It’s almost too rich with irony to even believe it’s real.

