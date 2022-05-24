Company Chief Says Amber Heard Will Still Appear In Upcoming Superhero Movie Despite Calls For Her To Be Cancelled

WarnerMedia’s chief of DC Films said Tuesday that Amber Heard’s participation in “Aquaman 2” has nothing to do with Johnny Depp.

DC Chief Walter Hamada sat for a deposition regarding Heard’s involvement in the film, which was subsequently played in court by Johnny Depp’s legal team, TMZ reported.

It’s the last week of the Amber Heard/Johnny Depp trial, but there’s still a lot of questions https://t.co/L71TNIXLVW — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 24, 2022

Hamada said that Heard was never released by Warner Bro’s option (contract) for the “Aquaman 2” and did not receive a pay increase for the second film in the “Aquaman” franchise, according to a video of the deposition shared by TMZ.

Hamada also said that Heard’s role in the “Aquaman 2” film was not reduced in any way, and that the film was always meant to be centered on two male leads, the video continued. He also testified that Heard’s involvement and compensation in the film was not affected by anyone or anything related to her ex-husband, as can be seen in the video.

Heard held significant screentime in the first “Aquaman” film and the “Justice League” spin-off, TMZ noted. Her team brought in witnesses who suggested that the actress lost out on a more significant role in the movie and the compensation that would have come with it, as well as renegotiations on the original option she received, according to TMZ.

A number of prominent celebrities, including Joe Rogan, Bill Burr and Paul McCartney, have come to Johnny Depp’s defense online as the case took over headlines the last six weeks. Chris Rock, who was publicly slapped by Will Smith earlier in 2022, said that while people should “believe all women” when they’re victims of domestic abuse, they should not believe Amber Heard. (RELATED: ‘Huge Narcissist’: Stern Loses It Over Depp’s Televised Trial Against Amber Heard)

A petition to remove Amber Heard from the latest “Aquaman” film passed 4 million signatures in May, according to ScreenGeek, but she will appear in the upcoming film.