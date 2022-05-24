Editorial

It Appears That Arch Manning Is Down To Texas Or Georgia After Eli Holstein Commits To Alabama

Arch Manning (Credit: Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

It appears that Arch Manning’s college choices are narrowed down to two schools.

Alabama, Texas and Georgia have been viewed as the leaders to land Peyton Manning’s phenom QB nephew, but the Crimson Tide are almost certainly out of the race after Eli Holstein committed to play in Tuscaloosa. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As Max Olson pointed out, that means it’s down to the Longhorns or Bulldogs for Arch Manning.

I just hope like hell Arch Manning doesn’t end up with Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs. Go to Texas where he can inject a fresh sense of energy into the program.

If Arch Manning successfully saves the Longhorns, he’ll never have to buy a beer in the state of Texas ever again. That’s the kind of legacy you can’t put a price on, especially once Texas goes to the SEC.

Now, is it a guarantee that Manning doesn’t look elsewhere? Of course not, but at this point, it’s hard to imagine he’s not playing college football for Kirby Smart or Steve Sarkisan.

Wherever he goes, Arch Manning will immediately become one of the biggest storylines in the sport.

I can’t wait to watch it happen!