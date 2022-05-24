Democrats, Liberals Jump At The Opportunity To Politicize Horrific Shooting

Democrats and liberal pundits quickly took to social media Tuesday to politicize the shooting that erupted at a Texas elementary school.

The gunman, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, opened fire at the Robb Elementary School at around 11:32 a.m. killing fourteen students and one teacher. Liberals immediately pointed fingers at Republicans, called for gun control legislation and even compared firearm ownership to abortion.

“The blood of every child that dies of gun violence in this country is on the hands of the Republican Party,” Hollywood director Rob Reiner said.

The blood of every child that dies of gun violence in this country is on the hands of the Republican Party. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) May 24, 2022

No amount of dead children will ever make Republicans regulate guns because they know that mass death primes us for authoritarianism. My @washingtonpost essay: https://t.co/d0LAAAqkwu — Ruth Ben-Ghiat (@ruthbenghiat) May 24, 2022

Democratic Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy pleaded with his colleagues to pass legislation to prevent shootings on the Senate floor following the incident. The senator said the children’s deaths were not inevitable and has been Congress’ “choice” to allow it to continue.

“What are we doing? Just days after a shooter walked into a grocery store to gun down African American patrons we have another Sandy Hook on our hands,” Murphy said. “What are we doing? There are more mass shootings than days in a year. Our kids are living in fear every time they set foot in a classroom because they think they’re going to be next…This only happens in this country and nowhere else. Nowhere else do little kids go to school thinking that they might be shot that day.”

Podcast co-host of One America pointed fingers at Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and his state’s constitutional carry laws passed last year which allow for citizens ages 21 and over to openly carry handguns without a license. (RELATED: Democrats Use Mass Shooting At Pittsburgh Synagogue To Demand Gun Control)

Here’s Greg Abbott last year bragging about how “no license or training is needed” to carry a gun in Texas. Republicans in TX passed an open-carry firearm bill LAST YEAR. pic.twitter.com/MmCI3IG4zu — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) May 24, 2022

Ade Osadolor-Hernandez, the advisory board director of the pro-gun control group Students Demand Action, joined MSNBC’s Ari Melber to respond to the shooting by pointing to “systemic inequities” in the “LatinX” community.

“I’m part of the LatinX community and for me this is extremely frustrating and enraging,” Osadolor-Hernandez said. “For too many years, LatinX communities have had to carry some of the heaviest burdens of gun violence and die from gun violence everyday disproportionate to their white peers. Systemic inequities are real and they have been effecting the LatinX community for generations.”

“There’s no place for guns in schools,” she continued. “There’s no reason why 14 kids should’ve lost their lives and a teacher as well. This is extremely frustrating and I think we need to do better. We need to do better. We need to implement laws and policies that will save lives. And I’m with the LatinX community today.”

.@AriMelber just had a gun control activist on his show who used the made-up term “Latin X” four times in 40 seconds. Even during a tragedy they can’t give up their identity politics ideology. pic.twitter.com/dWJDpo9mHL — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) May 24, 2022

Women’s March board member Lucy Flores compared the shooting to abortion claiming that Texas is “forcing” children to be born so they can be shot in school.

“Texas is trying to force women to birth children just so they can be shot in school,” Flores said. “Regulate uteruses but deregulate guns. Process that and make it make sense.”

Texas is trying to force women to birth children just so they can be shot in school. Regulate uteruses but deregulate guns. Process that and make it make sense. #Uvalde #TXmassshooting #children — Lucy Flores (@LucyFlores) May 24, 2022

Only in America can the Sandy Hook shooting happen and abortions get banned faster than assault rifles. — Ahmed Ali (@MrAhmednurAli) May 24, 2022

Historian Kevin M. Kruse claimed mass shootings are part of America, listing the many occasions and places throughout the country where mass shootings have historically occurred.