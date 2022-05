Democrat voters don’t agree with their own party’s efforts to codify late-term abortion till birth, a recent poll shows.

Only 18.8% of Democrats support legal abortion up to birth, and 45.3% support legal abortion in the first and second trimesters, the Trafalgar Group and Convention of States Action poll found. Out of the Republicans surveyed, 4.5% supported legal abortion till birth and 14% said they supported legal abortion in the first and second trimesters only.