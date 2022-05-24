Dwayne Haskins’ Widow Kalabrya Releases Statement Asking For Privacy After Toxicology Results Become Public

Dwayne Haskins’ widow Kalabrya has released a statement in reaction to the shocking toxicology report from his death.

The investigation report from the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office indicated that the former Steelers quarterback had a BAC as high as .24 at the time of his tragic death in Florida. The report also claimed that he had ketamine in his system. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The former Ohio State star was struck by multiple vehicles while in the road in the early morning hours of April 9.

NFL QB Killed In Florida Was Reportedly Heavily Under The Influence Of Alcohol And Drugs https://t.co/7aZahxVANs — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 24, 2022

Shortly after the report became public, Kalabrya released a statement through an attorney listing Haskins’ many accomplishments and asked “for privacy, for patience and for the public to withhold any judgement during this period while the law enforcement authorities continue to investigate and conduct their important work.”

A statement from attorney Rick Ellsley on behalf of Dwayne Haskins’ widow, Kalabrya Haskins: pic.twitter.com/lUVVfapJJM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 23, 2022

This is obviously an incredibly tragic and sad time for Haskins’ entire family and all his friends. He was only 24 years old at the time of his brutal death in Florida.

He should have had a long time ahead of him. Instead, it all came to a crashing end in the early hours of April 9 on a road in Florida.

To call it tragic just doesn’t do it justice.

REPORT: Dwayne Haskins Had A BAC Of .24 And Ketamine In His System When He Died https://t.co/7aZahxVANs — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 23, 2022

Add in the fact that Haskins was reportedly heavily intoxicated at the time of his death, and the situation just keeps getting worse and worse.

Mistakes that many wouldn’t even think about could change your life in the worst of ways.

Dwayne Haskins’ death is a heartbreaking reminder that life is very fragile. Also, some of the reactions to the QB’s death were APPALLING. If you’re tweeting/talking about his struggles on the field after his death, you need to put your phone down. pic.twitter.com/ZcMjPC2fWx — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 11, 2022

Hopefully, Haskins’ family is able to eventually find peace during this incredibly difficult time.