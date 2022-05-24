Editor Daily Rundown: Biden Flips All Over The Place On Taiwan Policy

GAS SHORTAGES INCOMING? … GREEN PUSH IS SHUTTERING BADLY NEEDED OIL REFINERIES… JAZZ SHAW: It’s not just electricity. We’re heading for shortages of diesel, jet fuel and gasoline

First of all, in recent years, seven American refineries, which formerly processed 806,000 barrels of oil per day, have gone offline. Some simply shut down while others are being converted to biofuels like ethanol to meet the demands of the environmental lobby. These losses have left the United States with 124 operating refineries. That is 10 percent fewer refineries for gasoline, diesel and jet fuel than we had in 2016, even as demand has continued to increase.