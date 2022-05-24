WATCH: Horrific Bodycam Footage Shows Moment Suspect Is Engulfed In Flames After Officer Allegedly Whips Out Taser At Gas Station

Recently released disturbing video footage shows the moment a Florida man sustained third-degree burns on more than 75% of his body after an officer allegedly tased him while he was covered in fuel.

The incident took place in February at a Florida gas station when three Osceola deputies tried to arrest 26-year-old Jean Barreto while he was filling his motorcycle with gas. Barreto had allegedly been recklessly driving with other motorcyclists and allegedly pointed a gun at other drivers. Barreto then allegedly fled to a Wawa where officers attempted to arrest him.

“Kill the pump, there’s gas,” one officer is heard screaming as several officers attempt to cuff Barreto. One officer is heard warning Barreto he would be tased again.

DISTURBING VIDEO: Florida man sustains third-degree burns over 75% of his body after sheriff’s deputy Tasers him while he’s covered in gas from fueling his dirt bike at Wawa in Orlando causing an explosion that sets them both on fire https://t.co/NGWQIx3unM pic.twitter.com/dFK9Ay9kt4 — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) May 23, 2022

Suddenly the video shows Barreto and at least one other officer burst into flames. Barreto appears to run through the parking lot while engulfed in flames screaming before the officer, whose body cam footage captured the incident, puts the flames out with a fire extinguisher.

A second angle of the incident captured shows one of the officers attempting to tase Barreto before catching fire. The footage shows the officer then screaming in pain as his legs become engulfed in flames. Another officer is heard telling him to roll on the ground to extinguish the flames. (RELATED: REPORT: Woman On Train Sprays 70-Year-Old Man With Liquid, Sets Him On Fire)

Barreto was hospitalized for 80 days while being treated for third-degree burns that covered more than 75% of his body, according to WESH 2. Two deputies were also treated and released, while a third officer sustained third-degree burns on his lower extremities that required hospitalization, according to the report.

Authorities said Barreto and the deputy who drew the taser would be charged, but Barreto’s attorney, Mark NeJame, said any charges against Barreto would be unjustified. NeJame said “any pursuit had ended, was a grossly excessive, unwarranted, and horrific abuse of police conduct and authority,” according to WESH 2.