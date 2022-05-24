Jewelry Store Employees Fight Off Criminals In Crazy Viral Video

A group of criminals found out the hard way that playing stupid games often leads to winning stupid prizes.

In security camera footage shared by KTLA 5, a group of robbers recently attempted to knock over Princess Bride Diamonds in Huntington Beach, California, but things went south for the bad guys when the employees made the quick thinking decision to fight back. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can check out the insane video below. It’s absolutely wild.

Major probs to these people for facing down the threat and not hesitating to put an end to the madness. The worst nightmare for criminals is people who fight back.

Bad guys are looking for easy targets. They don’t want to meet resistance. That’s simply a fact.

Not only were these employees not easy targets, but they put up one hell of a fight. It’s hard to tell for sure from the video, but it definitely looked like that woman was giving the guy on the ground the absolute business.

Imagine thinking you’re going to rob a store like an outlaw and ending up on your back with your guts getting kicked in the moment you walk in. You just love to see it!

Props to all these people for refusing to be victims! Let this be a warning to anyone else thinking about messing with them!