Police Arrest Man After Molotov Cocktails Found Near Hiking Trail

Police arrested a Los Angeles man after an individual reportedly discovered multiple molotov cocktails Saturday in a wooded area next to a trail in the Santa Monica Mountain Recreation Area.

The individual reported the discovery to a California State Park Ranger, who then located the molotovs and called in the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and Los Angeles City Fire Department’s Arson Section, according to a news release from the LAPD. (RELATED: Shocking Video Shows Molotov Cocktail Attack, Deli Exploding Into Flames)

A Los Angeles man was arrested Saturday after California State Parks rangers found several Molotov cocktails near a hiking trail in the Santa Monica Mountains https://t.co/WSg07CtCA9 — KTLA (@KTLA) May 24, 2022

LAPD officers from the West Valley Division and Emergency Services Division, Hazardous Material Section arrived on the scene to recover eight molotov cocktails and gasoline containers, according to the release.

The suspect has been identified as Los Angeles resident Maksim Klimenko, 34, based on evidence that was found at the scene, the LAPD said.

Similar arson-related crimes involving the use of molotov cocktails have occurred, like in early January when a suspect reportedly threw a molotov cocktail into a New York apartment building, injuring four people, according to the Forest Hills Post.

In early March, a suspect reportedly threw a molotov cocktail through the window on the first floor of a Pennsylvania boarding house, which triggered the building’s sprinkling system, containing the fire to the area where the cocktail landed. No one was harmed during the incident, according to Fox 43.