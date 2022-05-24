Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Beats Back Primary Challengers In Deep Red District

Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene defeated healthcare executive Jennifer Strahan in Tuesday’s primary election, taking home more than 70% of the vote with over 40% of ballots recorded.

Greene faced five Republican challengers in the primary, all of whom combined to receive just under 30% support. She received a key endorsement from former President Donald Trump, while Strahan sported endorsements from Republican Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy and advocacy groups such as the Republican Jewish Coalition and Value in Electing Women (VIEW) PAC.

Several pollsters called the race in Greene’s favor shortly before 9pm.

As expected, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) easily wins renomination in #GA14. @CookPolitical November rating: Solid R. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) May 25, 2022

A first-term representative, Greene was stripped of her committee seats in February 2021. Eleven Republicans joined with 219 Democrats to support Greene’s removal, with advocates citing her support for conspiracy theories related to the Parkland, Florida and Sandy Hook, Connecticut school shootings. She also blamed the Rothschild family for a 2018 California forest fire, and downplayed concerns of anti-Semitism by claiming that criticism of her was part of cancel culture.

Closer to home, Greene has been criticized for her office’s alleged failure to provide constituent services to veterans and the elderly. Strahan accused Greene of failing to respond to “one veteran who’s reached out to her office, I think ten or eleven times,” while Greene called Strahan a “no-name candidate” who was “insulting my staff.” (RELATED: Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls On Elon Musk To Talk To Users ‘Unjustly Banned’ From Twitter)

Georgia’s Fourteenth District leans Republican by 45 points, making it one of the most GOP-friendly districts in the country, according to FiveThirtyEight. Greene will face Democrat Marcus Flowers in the November general election.

Greene successfully defended a lawsuit in early May brought by a left-wing group that sought to prevent her from running for re-election. The group argued that she participated in an “insurrection” through her objection to the 2020 Electoral College certification, but a judge rejected its interpretation of a Civil War-related provision of the Fourteenth Amendment.