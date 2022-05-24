Oklahoma Stalker Detained For Allegedly Threatening To Kill Congressman Kevin Hern And His Family

An Oklahoma man was charged with cyberstalking and threatening Republican Oklahoma Rep. Kevin Hern, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Monday.

The alleged perpetrator, 39-year-old Keith Charles Eisenberger of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, stands accused of making a series of apparent threats to Hern and his family starting in 2018, when the congressman took office, according to the DOJ release. (RELATED: Charges Dropped Against Man Who Savagely Attacked Senior Citizen In Viral Video)

Authorities charged Eisenberger with threatening to assault, kidnap or murder a United States official, threatening to assault, kidnap or murder an immediate family member of a United States official and cyberstalking, the statement said.

Man Charged with Threatening and Cyberstalking Congressman: Keith Charles Eisenberger of Bartlesville was charged with cyberstalking and making multiple threatening statements regarding an Oklahoma Congressman. https://t.co/XKRoW0zRBw — FBI Oklahoma City (@FBIOklahomaCity) May 24, 2022



In January of 2019, Eisenberger reportedly appeared in the Washington, D.C., offices, demanding to see Hern, the DOJ said. He allegedly told Capitol Police that he was there because he thought Hern was illegally appointed since Eisenberger wasn’t considered for the seat, and that he would not leave until Hern resigned.

Eisenberger also allegedly declared that Hern should be “federally executed” in a social media post made in November 2020, according to the DOJ.

In a social media post from May 11, Eisenberger apparently stated that he wanted to abduct Hern and his wife and that he wished harm would come to the congressman’s family, according to the DOJ.

The complaint is currently pending trial in a United States District Court in Tulsa, Oklahoma, according to the DOJ.