POLL: One-Third Of Americans Believe COVID-19 Pandemic Is Over

Approximately one-third of Americans believe the COVID-19 pandemic is over, according to a Gallup poll published Monday.

The number of Americans who believe the COVID-19 pandemic is at its highest rate since June 2021, according to the poll. A growing percentage of Americans additionally believe that their lives are returning to normal, the poll found. (RELATED: Philadelphia Reinstates Mask Mandate For School Children)

34% of Americans say the pandemic is over. https://t.co/0LU4aAPIZ7 — GallupNews (@GallupNews) May 23, 2022

Political division was present among responses, with 66% of Republicans, 39% of Independents and 10% of Democrats stating they believed the pandemic is over, according to the poll. Partisan division on the issue has remained consistent since the pandemic’s beginning, the poll found.

Over half of middle-aged Americans aged 45-64 agreed the pandemic was over, while 70% of Americans aged 18-44 and 65 and older said the pandemic was not over, according to the poll. The split in agreement between age demographics has been consistent since summer 2021.

The number of Americans who believed the pandemic was over decreased from 29% to a low of 18% from June 2021 to December 2021 before steadily increasing, according to the poll. The decrease in agreement came amid the Delta variant wave of the pandemic, the poll said.

At least 21% of respondents said that their lives are “completely” back to normal, while 58% stated that their lives are at least “somewhat” back to normal, according to the poll. However, half of Americans do not believe their lives will ever fully return to normal.

Dr. Anthony Fauci stated in an April 26 interview that he believed a national recovery from the pandemic was “coming soon.”

Gallup polled 3,995 adults aged 18 and older from April 25-May 2 with a margin of sampling error of ±2 percentage points.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.