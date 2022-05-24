President Of One Of World’s Biggest Companies Brags About Developing Tech That Can Monitor Where You Travel, What You Eat

The president of Alibaba Group, a Chinese multinational technology company, bragged Tuesday about developing technology which would monitor the “carbon footprint” of consumers.

“We’re developing through technology an ability for consumers to measure their own carbon footprint,” Alibaba Group president J. Michael Evans said at the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Annual Summit in Davos, Switzerland.

“What does that mean?” Evans continued. “That’s where are they traveling, how are they traveling, what are they eating, what are they consuming on the platform?” (RELATED: Biden: ‘There’s Going To Be A New World Order’)

Evans described the technology as, “an individual carbon footprint tracker.”

Alibaba Group president J. Michael Evans boasts at the World Economic Forum about the development of an “individual carbon footprint tracker” to monitor what you buy, what you eat, and where/how you travel. pic.twitter.com/sisSrUngDI — Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) May 24, 2022

“We don’t have it operational yet but this is something that we’re working on,” Evans said of the technology.

World Economic Forum Founder and Chairman Klaus Schwab raised eyebrows Monday after telling the audience of more than 2500 global leaders in business and politics at the Davos Summit that, “The future is built by us, by a powerful community such as you here in this room.”

The World Economic Forum’s Annual Summit in Davos, Switzerland, will be held from Monday until Thursday. The purpose of the gathering, according to the WEF website, is to, “tackle global issues and find solutions to the world’s most urgent challenges, including the ongoing global pandemic, the war in Ukraine, geo-economic shocks and climate change.”