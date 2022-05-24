REPORT: Florida Panthers Player Partied At A Strip Club After Losing In The Playoffs

Members of the Florida Panthers reportedly hit up a strip club after losing to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Panthers were officially swept Monday night by the Lightning in the playoffs, but they might have already thrown in the towel after the game three loss. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Lightning (@tblightning)

A report from 95.3 WDAE & AM 620 claimed that members of the NHL squad hit up a strip club and partied until the early morning hours after losing Sunday to the Lightning.

You can listen to the full report below.

BREAKING NEWS on @PatandAaronShow: Sources say several Florida Panthers players were out partying at Tampa strip club until nearly 3 AM. Watch the video for more. #GoBolts #NHL @PatDonvanRadio @JacobsonOnAir 📻 95.3FM | 620AM | 95.7 HD3

💻 / 📱 https://t.co/ofcFkfysEx pic.twitter.com/Yii4gFRLmt — 95.3 WDAE & AM 620 (@953WDAE) May 23, 2022

If this report is true, fans have every right in the world to be upset and frustrated with the team. The Panthers got swept! They got smoked in four straight games!

There’s simply no excuse for that kind of performance in the playoffs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Lightning (@tblightning)

There’s damn sure no excuse for players to be hitting up a strip club after losing in the playoffs. You want to do that in the regular season, fine, but this isn’t the regular season.

This is the NHL playoffs. The stakes are far too high for that nonsense, and I have nothing against strip clubs. I have something against athletes not being focused when fans are spending their money to be invested.

You get what you deserve in this life, and the Panthers are now headed home!