Ryan Seacrest Reveals The Bizarre Reason He Had To Swap Underwear

Ryan Seacrest swapped underwear with another man in the middle of filming “American Idol” Sunday because his pants were putting far too much of his private region on display.

Seacrest told his wild tale while co-hosting Monday’s “Live With Kelly and Ryan” show, and took Kelly Ripa through the embarrassing revelation that led to the backstage underwear-swap.

During a commercial break, Seacrest’s stylist told him, “We need to change your underwear,” Seacrest said, as he went on to explain the situation.

“Apparently, America voted, and decided there was anatomy in the shot,” Seacrest joked. His stylist Miles came to the rescue by taking off his own underwear and swapping with Seacrest to help resolve the issue.

After being told he had to do something about all he was “showcasing” on live television, Seacrest admitted to his stylist that he didn’t know what to do, as he didn’t have any extra underwear. That’s when things got very interesting. Miles stepped in with a resolution that Seacrest had not considered. “He says, ‘Don’t worry, I’ve got mine,” Seacrest said.

Ripa was clearly disturbed by the mere suggestion, and responded resolutely to this part of Seacrest’s story. “Nope. No,” she said. Refusing to even imagine an underwear swap, and immediately thinking of a different angle. “Change the camera shot — crotch up,” Ripa stated. (RELATED: Katy Perry Has A Wardrobe Malfunction On ‘American Idol’)

That, however, was not how the situation unfolded.

“So, we go backstage during the commercial and find a little corner, and I’m literally taking off my pants, off my underwear and putting his on,” Seacrest said. Ripa continued saying, “No, no!” in response to the idea of what had happened.

“He has shorter, tighter ones,” Seacrest quipped.

Seacrest seemed far less disturbed and declared his willingness to comply with the bizarre request to swap underwear with his stylist. “Guys, anything for the show, right? It’s a family show,” Seacrest said.

Ripa continued pressing the idea of adjusting the angle, and was obviously taken aback by the underwear switch that Seacrest had agreed to.

“Women do not share panties,” she declared.

Seacrest made it a point to say, “For the record, they weren’t panties. They were tight, elastic underwear!”