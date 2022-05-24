Stacey Abrams Doubles Down On Her ‘Worst State’ Remark

Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams doubled down Tuesday on calling Georgia “the worst state in the country to live.”

Abrams came under fire after telling an audience Saturday at the Gwinnett Democrats’ Bluetopia Gala that she is “tired of hearing about how we’re the best state in the country to do business when we are the worst state in the country to live.” The gubernatorial candidate doubled down during a press conference Tuesday, pinning Republicans for allegedly not taking any action on the issues facing Georgia.

“I listened to Republicans for the last six months attack me, but they’ve done nothing to attack the challenges facing Georgia,” she said. “They’ve done nothing to articulate their plans for the future of Georgia. Their response to a comment on their record is to deflect and to pretend that they have done good for the people of Georgia.”

Abrams said the state is number one in maternal mortality and placed second in the nation regarding the number of uninsured citizens. The state is also sixth in infant mortality, in ninth place for gun violence and near the bottom in providing mental health services, Abrams said. (RELATED: Here’s Why Stacey Abrams Could Lose In Georgia Even If Raphael Warnock Wins)

“The challenge I have is the answer from Republicans, from our former senator to our current governor, is to fight me instead of fighting the problems that are facing Georgia,” she said.

She also told a reporter that she made an “inelegant delivery” of condemning Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp as a “failed governor.”

“I had an inelegant delivery of a statement that I will keep making, and that is that Brian Kemp is a failed governor who doesn’t care about the people of Georgia,” she said.

Abrams owns at least two homes in Georgia despite her negative remarks about the state, Fox News reported.

Kemp, who defeated Abrams in the last election, hit back at her remarks, calling his state the “best” to “live, work, and raise a family.”

“Stacey Abrams may think differently, but I believe Georgia is the best state to live, work and raise a family. And Marty, the girls, and I will work hard every day from now until November to keep it that way for four more years!” he said via Twitter.