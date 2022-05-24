Texas Chapter Leaves National School Board Group That Asked The DOJ To Target Parents

The Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) announced it was leaving the National School Boards Association (NSBA) on Monday over a review of a letter from the organization that suggested the federal government investigate parents as potential domestic terrorists.

The TASB said it was leaving the NSBA over “operational deficiencies” as well as a “lack of internal controls” after the NSBA released a review Friday of the letter that it sent to the President Joe Biden in September 2021, according to a press release. The TASB decided the report showed that NSBA was not managed well enough for the TASB to remain in the group, the release said.

“We have been intently waiting for the release of this independent investigation for nearly two months,” said TASB Executive Director Dan Troxell. “With this report now available, it’s clear that NSBA’s internal processes and controls do not meet the good governance practices that TASB expects and requires in a member organization.”

The letter “directly contradicted” the core commitments of the organization, NSBA Executive Director & CEO John Heim said in the review. (RELATED: Texas School Board Candidates Sweep Elections With Help Of Anti-CRT PACs)

The letter requested that Biden use domestic terror laws, including the PATRIOT Act, to police parents at school board meetings, citing “threats of violence.” The Department of Justice (DOJ) allegedly targeted members of parents groups following the NSBA’s request.

New leadership at the NSBA have worked towards making improvements to the organization, such as adopting a resolution “opposing federal intrusion and the expansion of executive authority,” according to the review. However, the changes did not meet the TASB’s ” good governance practices,” according to the release.

“Ultimately, concerns about the lack of internal controls and processes – as outlined in the report – were the primary drivers behind the decision,” The TASB told TheDCNF. “We will continue to monitor how the NSBA works to rebuild trust. It’s our hope that someday state school board associations across our nation can once again be united in our advocacy efforts on behalf of U.S. public school students.”

The TASB is the latest in a series of state school board associations to leave the NSBA. The Nebraska Association of School Boards is reportedly expected to leave the NSBA, according to The Washington Examiner.

The NSBA did not immediately respond to TheDCNF’s request for comment.

