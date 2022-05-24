The ‘Elvis’ Soundtrack Packs Seriously Big Names In Music

The long awaited “Elvis” movie will boast an astounding collection of talented artists on the film’s soundtrack.

The artist lineup boasts several big names in music, adding to the overall excitement for the release of this highly anticipated film about the legendary musician. Eminem will be featured alongside Stevie Nicks, and Jack White, according to Variety. Also included will be Tame Impala, and Jazmine Sullivan, as well as Kacey Musgraves and Doja Cat. And that’s just a sampling of the many artists this soundtrack will featured. Perhaps the most newsworthy song to be included in this soundtrack will come from Eminem and CeeLo Green, who are said to be collaborating on a “mystery soundtrack,” according to Variety.

Eminem’s first collaboration with CeeLo Green is a huge draw for fans, and the self-proclaimed “Rap God” took to Instagram to share a teaser with his 35.8 million fans. There are a few other pairings that fans can look forward to, as well. Rapper Swae Lee has teamed up with Diplo on the soundtrack, and Chris Isaak is also listed as a musical contributor, according to Variety.

The actual tracks and song names that will appear on the “Elvis” soundtrack remain a mystery at this time, according to Variety. It is also unclear whether these songs will be played within the actual movie, or will just be released through end credits, or as a separate album. (RELATED: Elvis Presley Statue Headed To German Town Where He Lived In The 1950s)

The Presley family came forward with their personal endorsement of the film.

“Let me tell you that it is nothing short of spectacular. Absolutely exquisite. Austin Butler channeled and embodied my father’s heart and soul beautifully. In my humble opinion, his performance is unprecedented and finally done accurately and respectfully … Thank you for setting the record straight in such a deeply profound and artistic way,” Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis’s daughter, tweeted May 14.

There is currently no set release date for this soundtrack.