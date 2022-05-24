Watch The Intense Trailer For Netflix’s Upcoming Movie ‘The Gray Man’

“The Gray Man” looks like it’s going to be incredible.

The plot of the highly-anticipated Netflix film, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is as follows:

THE GRAY MAN is CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka, Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death. But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back. He’ll need it.

If the trailer is an accurate indication of what to expect in the film, I think it’s safe to say fans are in for a very good time. Fire it up below. It’s an outstanding preview. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

What do we all think about the preview for “The Gray Man”? I think it looks like a shot of adrenaline straight to the heart, and I say that in the best way possible.

It looks like the action will be cranked up right from the start and not stop until the closing credits roll.

Ryan Gosling. Chris Evans. The Gray Man.

Plus, the cast for this movie is loaded with an outrageous amount of talent. Ryan Gosling, Billy Bob Thorton, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas are all elite talents, and they’re now coming together for the same film. If that doesn’t elevate your pulse, I’m not sure anything will.

For those of you interested, you can catch “The Gray Man” starting July 22 on Netflix. It looks like it’s absolutely going to be a must-watch.