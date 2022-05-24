Time Magazine’s Top 100 Most Influential People Of 2022 Includes Celebrity Names That Will Shock You

Time Magazine released a sneak peak of the Top 100 Most Influential People of 2022, and it contains a slew of artists and celebrity names that are sure to shock you.

Among the several big celebrities and artists that were revealed Monday by the prestigious publication were Sarah Jessica Parker, Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz, Mila Kunis, Zendaya, Miranda Lambert, Joe Rogan, Mary J. Blige, Keanu Reeves, Kris Jenner and Adele. Some of these names are a shock to some, but there’s a celebrity paired to each one that specifically explains why that individual was chosen by Time Magazine for this position of honor.

Pete Davidson’s bio was written by Jack Harlow, who spoke compassionately about Davidson’s rise to fame. He described the down-to-earth, authentic energy that Davidson embodies, and credits him for working his way to the top by following his dreams and staying true to himself.

“Pete’s appeal to the world has everything to do with his authenticity. He doesn’t try to hide the person that he is. It’s a classic recipe for success and connection. I would consider myself truthful, but being around Pete makes me want to continue to reach even further for the realest version of myself.” Harlow wrote. (RELATED: Time Magazine Names Olivia Rodrigo 2021 Entertainer Of The Year, And It’s Surprising)

“There’s something unique about Keanu Reeves’ fame—he’s known for his kindness and generosity, despite his celebrity,” writes Carrie Ann Moss #TIME100 https://t.co/SSbPG9NIiu — TIME (@TIME) May 23, 2022

Carrie-Anne Moss gushed love for Keanu Reeves in the bio she wrote about the deep friendship she shares with the legendary actor.

“There’s something unique about Keanu Reeves’ fame — he’s known for his kindness and generosity, despite his celebrity. In this often unkind and shallow world, my friend Keanu gives others hope. The actions of this handsome, talented, successful, and fiercely committed actor have become a reprieve from the constant disappointment we have for those who get put on a pedestal,” Moss said to Time Magazine.

Elle King praised Miranda Lambert for being a genuine friend and inspirational female figure. “It was Miranda’s idea to bring us all together — she wanted powerful female voices to front the whole thing. That’s her vibe: she’s all about making everybody feel welcome. And there is not one inauthentic hair on her head,” King said.

I’m so honored to join this year’s class of #TIME100. I only ever wanted to sing and write songs and thanks to y’all I’ve gotten to do that and so much more. Thank y’all for being on this journey with me💖 Full @TIME article: https://t.co/RmtbKY8YhU pic.twitter.com/INuBM2X8y7 — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) May 23, 2022

Reese Witherspoon penned deeply passionate words about her friend Zoe Kravitz and touched on the fact that Zoe could have easily ridden the coat-tails of her very famous parents if she had wanted to. Instead, she forged her own path, and Witherspoon had a lot to say about her authentic style and her devotion to her work.

Zendaya, Adele, and Pete Davidson have been named among the most influential people in the 2022 #TIME100 list. https://t.co/eniw079WEr — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) May 23, 2022

“It would be very easy for Zoë to walk through the world in a different way, entitled and accomplished. But that’s not her style. She chooses the path of hard work, constantly innovating and pushing the status quo. She hustles, writes her own scripts, stays up all night until the job is done. I’ve watched it up close, and it never ceases to amaze me.” Witherspooon said.

Kara Swisher spoke about Joe Rogan’s ability to tackle contentious issues while also balancing apologies when they’re called for, and called him “the nation’s earworm.” She also credited Rogan’s ability to attract an audience of 11 million.