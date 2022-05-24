‘Desecrating The Memory Of Recently Murdered Children’: Tucker Carlson Tears Into Biden’s Speech

Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson tore into President Joe Biden’s speech in the aftermath of the Robbs Elementary School shooting.

Biden delivered a speech responding to the shooting that killed at least 18 students and 2 adults in Uvalde, Texas. The president began the speech by describing the feeling of losing a child as being like “a piece of your soul being ripped away” and called on the people to pray for the family. He then urged the nation to “stand up to the gun lobby” and impose “common sense gun laws.”

At the end of the speech, Carlson accused Biden of “desecrating the memory” of the deceased children and dividing the country.

“President of the United States. Frail, confused, bitterly partisan, desecrating the lives of recently murdered children with tired talking points of the Democratic Party,” Carlson said. “Dividing the country in a moment of deep pain rather than uniting. His voice rising, amplified only as he repeats the talking points he repeated for only 35 years in the United States Senate. Partisan politics being the only thing that animates him. Unfit for leadership of this country.”

Carlson introduced guest and host of “Fox & Friends Weekend” Will Cain to give insight on the president’s speech. (RELATED: Democrats, Liberals Jump At The Opportunity To Politicize Horrific Shooting)

“What a moment this would’ve been if he had stopped a sentence in and said ‘we’re gonna pray for these families and let’s let this marinate for a minute. Let’s stand respectfully before a tragedy.’ And Joe Biden has lived tragedy so he can say that with some credibility. He moved immediately into some DNC rant of a cue card. That’s the president?” Carlson continued.

In his speech, the president said mass shootings never happen anywhere else in the world due to the gun lobby.

“These kinds of mass shootings never happen with the kind of frequency they happen in America, why?” Biden said. “Why are we willing to live with this kind of carnage? Why do we keep letting this happen? Where in God’s name is our backbone to have the courage to deal with and stand up to the lobbies. It’s time to turn this pain into action.”

Democratic Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy delivered a passionate speech on the Senate floor calling for lawmakers to take action to prevent these mass shootings from continuing to occur throughout the country.

“What are we doing? Just days after a shooter walked into a grocery store to gun down African American patrons we have another Sandy Hook on our hands,” Murphy said. “What are we doing? There are more mass shootings than days in a year. Our kids are living in fear every time they set foot in a classroom because they think they’re going to be next…This only happens in this country and nowhere else. Nowhere else do little kids go to school thinking that they might be shot that day.”