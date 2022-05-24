14 Students, One Teacher Dead After Texas School District Reports Active Shooter Near Elementary School

Fourteen students and one teacher are reportedly dead after a Texas school district reported an off-campus active shooter that shut down an elementary school, according to reports from ABC News and local news outlets.

A co-anchor for Eyewitness News tweeted that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed that 14 children and one teacher were killed in the shooting, including the gunman.

Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District reported an active shooter Tuesday, May 24, at Robb Elementary School, according to The Associated Press. A suspect was taken to custody, police told ABC News, though the Uvalde Police Department did not immediately provide more information.

Uvalde Memorial Hospital said “several students” are in the emergency department. University Health in San Antonio said two patients were being treated.

Two are reportedly dead after the shooting at the elementary school, a spokesperson from Uvalde Memorial Hospital told CNN.

Uvalde Memorial Hospital said it received 13 children via ambulance or buses for treatment, according to a Facebook post. University Hospital confirmed that one woman, 66, is in critical condition.

There is an active shooter at Robb Elementary. Law enforcement is on site. Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus. As soon as more information is gathered it will be shared. The rest of the district is under a Secure Status. — Uvalde CISD (@Uvalde_CISD) May 24, 2022

A school official clarified to ABC News that the shooting took place off-campus, though Robb Elementary School is under lockdown.

Both Robb Elementary and the Uvalde Police Department posted on Facebook that the school transported students to a nearby civic center for “reunification” with their parents.

“Robb Elementary students are being transported to the Willie DeLeon Civic Center for reunification,” the elementary school posted on Facebook. “The Civic Center will be under a Secure Status until all students are account [sic] for. Parents please do not pick up students at this time. You will be notified to pick up students once all are accounted for.”

Elementary schoolers were reunited with their parents, according to an updated tweet from Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District.

Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.