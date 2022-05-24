Viral Video Shows Ukrainian Artillery Hammering A Building

Another interesting video from the war in Ukraine has hit the web.

In a viral video tweeted by Rob Lee, Ukrainian artillery hammered a building that appeared to possibly be a house. You can check out the strike and the aftermath in the video below. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Ukrainian artillery or mortar strikes on a building.https://t.co/o29zBRiW2n pic.twitter.com/4jhYQgm3Ug — Rob Lee (@RALee85) May 23, 2022

Is this the craziest war movie that we’ve ever seen? Absolutely not, but it’s still interesting. Whenever bombs and artillery are falling, you’re going to grab my interest.

That’s just the fact of the matter. I could watch these videos all day without ever getting bored.

More than anything, it’s been fascinating watching the Ukrainians continue to fight like absolute hell against the Russian invaders.

You simply don’t have any other choice when your country gets invaded. You can’t just roll over and surrender. You have to pick up weapons and fight.

That’s what the Ukrainians have done, and it’s been awesome to watch!

