Whoopi Goldberg Rushes To Kellyanne Conway’s Defense After Crowd Boos Her

“The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg rushed Tuesday to defend guest Kellyanne Conway after the audience booed her during the show while speaking about the 2020 election.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said she wanted to talk about the “‘big lie,’ the stolen election” during Tuesday’s episode in which Conway was promoting her new book, “Here’s the Deal.”

Conway asked if she meant the Russian-collusion hoax, prompting a round of applause from the audience. Hostin said she wanted to focus on the claim Trump won the race.

“‘People around him lied to him and told him he won,'” Hostin said, appearing to quote a line from Conway’s new book.

“Did you lie about him winning?”

“Never,” Conway promptly responded.

Hostin then asked Conway if she agrees that Trump “lost both the popular vote and the Electoral College and that it was a free and fair election?”

“I think it’s pretty obvious that Joe Biden is the president,” Conway said. “I can’t believe we’re still talking about this, respectfully.”

“I write extensively in this book that I’m the closest person to Donald Trump to tell him, the earliest, that he came up short. It broke my heart,” Conway said. “I wanted him to get reelected.”

“He should have won huge. He had all these accomplishments, he’s running against a guy stuck in the basement and you’re in the middle of the pandemic,” Conway said, which prompted the audience to boo her.

Goldberg then jumped in to defend Conway.

“Let me do something before you say anything else. Listen, this is “The View” and this is her view and she’s talking about how she feels and what she knows, please don’t boo her.”

Conway then joked the audience was “booing [Biden] staying in the basement.” (RELATED: Whoopi Goldberg Calls House Republicans ‘Domestic Terrorists’ After Voting Against A Bill)

Hostin then asked again why Trump is “still lying” about the election before the entire panel began talking over one another before heading to commercial break.